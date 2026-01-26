Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $7.15. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $6.5080, with a volume of 4,844,475 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 4.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,625,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 899,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high?value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company’s flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world’s richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper?zinc?lead?gold?silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

