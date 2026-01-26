TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATS. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATS from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.00.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ATS stock traded down C$0.64 on Monday, reaching C$40.05. 66,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,832. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -801.00 and a beta of 1.05. ATS has a 1-year low of C$29.81 and a 1-year high of C$44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.50.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$728.46 million for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 3.24%.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.