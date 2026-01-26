Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wolfe Research Analyst Says

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTRA. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

CTRA opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

