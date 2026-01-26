WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 511.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $341.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

