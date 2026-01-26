Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Nomura

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Nomura from $178.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $100.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $161.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.30. Baidu has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $165.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $165,334,000. RPD Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,959,000 after acquiring an additional 777,570 shares during the period. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 891,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 743,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after acquiring an additional 582,832 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $59,966,000.

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

