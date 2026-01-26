Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $105.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 11.67%.Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $12,155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

