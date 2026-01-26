PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Receives $16.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.6364.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,902,027.75. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,052,000 after buying an additional 1,840,407 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,827,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,829,000 after acquiring an additional 224,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 333.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 55.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 358,347 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $15,946,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.