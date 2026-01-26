Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,170 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,370,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,061,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 183,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

FNDF stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.