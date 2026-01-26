InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) vs. Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) Head to Head Survey

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InfuSystem and Medifocus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $141.05 million 1.22 $870,000.00 $0.26 32.62 Medifocus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Medifocus.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InfuSystem and Medifocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 1 2 2 3.20 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 0.00

InfuSystem presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.99%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Medifocus.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Medifocus on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

