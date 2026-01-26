Ian Dyson Buys 4,525 Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 872 per share, for a total transaction of £39,458.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 1.5%

YNGA opened at GBX 852.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The firm has a market cap of £524.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 705 and a 12 month high of GBX 996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 759.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 805.86.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 35.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.1118012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,190 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.67.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

