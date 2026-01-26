Head to Head Contrast: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -14.83% -37.94% -3.97% Orion Office REIT -90.36% -18.73% -10.53%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Service Properties Trust and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 2 0 1 2.25 Orion Office REIT 1 2 0 0 1.67

Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Service Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Orion Office REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.90 billion 0.18 -$275.53 million ($1.67) -1.22 Orion Office REIT $164.86 million 0.69 -$103.01 million ($2.44) -0.83

Orion Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Service Properties Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

