PFG Investments LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSKY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Paramount Skydance

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Paramount Skydance Price Performance

Shares of PSKY stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -389.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.