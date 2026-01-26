Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $262.69

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.4375.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $235.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $118.03 and a fifty-two week high of $238.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $250.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long?acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once?weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

