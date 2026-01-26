Doximity, Inc. $DOCS Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Doximity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 613.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 33.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 63,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $132,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,103.16. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

