Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,095 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $319.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $331.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,096,492.30. This represents a 28.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total transaction of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 88,289 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

