Brokerages Set Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $15.73

Shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.7308.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 181,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $2,562,862.15. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,625,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,193,877.35. This represents a 1.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $200,038.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 374,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,744.33. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,526 shares of company stock valued at $583,717. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 194.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Flywire by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 850.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

