JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Head to Head Survey

Risk & Volatility

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and JFE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $36.31 billion N/A $514.57 million $1.65 7.42 JFE $31.91 billion 0.27 $606.33 million $0.76 17.93

Profitability

JFE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThyssenKrupp. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp 2.86% 9.32% 3.33% JFE 1.63% 2.94% 1.33%

Summary

ThyssenKrupp beats JFE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

