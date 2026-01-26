Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) versus Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Head to Head Survey

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) and Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scully Royalty and Markel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 1 0 0 0 1.00 Markel Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Markel Group has a consensus target price of $2,025.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Markel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markel Group is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $25.77 million 5.13 -$15.02 million N/A N/A Markel Group $16.62 billion 1.54 $2.75 billion $159.74 12.68

This table compares Scully Royalty and Markel Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Markel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Volatility and Risk

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Markel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Markel Group 12.99% 7.76% 2.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Markel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Markel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Markel Group beats Scully Royalty on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. In addition, the company offers merchant banking and financial services to small and medium sized enterprises; operates projects in resources and services; and holds two industrial real estate parks. Scully Royalty Ltd. was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. It also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. In addition, the company offers transaction, directors and officers, and healthcare liability reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, workers' compensation, marine and energy, public entity, mortgage default, aviation and space, agriculture, and discrete political violence and national terror pools. Further, it provides construction services, consumer and building products, transportation-related products, consulting services, and equipment manufacturing products, as well as healthcare, leasing, and investment services. Additionally, the company operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, traditional reinsurance contracts, industry loss warranties and other financial instruments; and program services. It also manages funds with third parties. The company was formerly known as Markel Corporation and changed its name to Markel Group Inc. in May 2023. Markel Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

