Analyzing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Briacell Therap has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Briacell Therap and Exact Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briacell Therap N/A N/A -$26.31 million ($44.05) -0.10 Exact Sciences $2.76 billion 7.07 -$1.03 billion ($5.32) -19.22

Briacell Therap has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Briacell Therap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Briacell Therap and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briacell Therap 1 0 1 0 2.00 Exact Sciences 1 20 2 1 2.13

Briacell Therap currently has a consensus target price of $320.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,256.32%. Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $89.56, indicating a potential downside of 12.42%. Given Briacell Therap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Briacell Therap is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Briacell Therap and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briacell Therap N/A -275.07% -188.44% Exact Sciences -32.01% 1.67% 0.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Briacell Therap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Briacell Therap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Briacell Therap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Briacell Therap

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, a platform of personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical studies targeting breast cancer with extension to prostate cancer and other cancers. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company’s pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test’s performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Johns Hopkins University. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

