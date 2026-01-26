Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 45.5% – Time to Buy?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) rose 45.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,451,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Key Great Atlantic Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Great Atlantic Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intraday price gain accompanied by large volume — trading volume was several times the stock’s average, indicating strong speculative or momentum interest. Article Title

Intraday price gain accompanied by large volume — trading volume was several times the stock’s average, indicating strong speculative or momentum interest. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple near-identical articles from American Banking News circulated within hours, increasing visibility but appearing to be automated coverage of the price move rather than original reporting or new corporate disclosures. Article Title

Multiple near-identical articles from American Banking News circulated within hours, increasing visibility but appearing to be automated coverage of the price move rather than original reporting or new corporate disclosures. Negative Sentiment: No clear company announcement or fundamental catalyst has been published alongside the move — that raises the risk this is a short-lived, sentiment-driven spike.

No clear company announcement or fundamental catalyst has been published alongside the move — that raises the risk this is a short-lived, sentiment-driven spike. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain weak: very small market cap, negative PE, low liquidity historically and high beta — these factors increase volatility and downside risk if buying is driven by momentum rather than news.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

