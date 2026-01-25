Analyzing Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meyer Burger Technology and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meyer Burger Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enphase Energy 10 14 7 0 1.90

Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $41.09, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 12.93% 25.67% 7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and Enphase Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy $1.33 billion 3.88 $102.66 million $1.45 27.21

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Meyer Burger Technology.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Meyer Burger Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles. It operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

