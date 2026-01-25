Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 25th

BigBear.ai, Hut 8, and SoundHound AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Artificial intelligence stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business, significant product lines, or measurable revenue growth depends on developing, providing, or deploying artificial intelligence technologies and services. For investors, these stocks represent exposure to AI-driven growth opportunities but often carry higher valuation scrutiny, sector concentration, and elevated volatility and regulatory/ethical risk compared with broader market investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

