Financial Contrast: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Marcus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $11.25 billion 0.42 -$278.00 million ($1.15) -20.29 Marcus $735.56 million 0.65 -$7.79 million $0.24 65.13

Profitability

Marcus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -2.12% -5.76% -0.75% Marcus 1.02% 1.71% 0.76%

Volatility and Risk

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Marcus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caesars Entertainment and Marcus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 2 5 12 1 2.60 Marcus 0 2 3 1 2.83

Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $34.61, indicating a potential upside of 48.32%. Marcus has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.95%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Summary

Marcus beats Caesars Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

