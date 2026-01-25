Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 97.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 466,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 276,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,934,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTHR opened at $305.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.31 and a 200-day moving average of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.11 and a 1-year high of $307.82.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

