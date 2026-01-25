Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CRH were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CRH by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 58.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CRH by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $131.55.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

