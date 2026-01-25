Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,828 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.3% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.38 and a 200 day moving average of $181.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661,474 shares of company stock valued at $303,251,232. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.41.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

