Edward Lehner Sells 1,000 Shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Lehner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $30,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,573,392.29. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryerson Price Performance

NYSE RYI opened at $29.33 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $944.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.49). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -105.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 1.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ryerson by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Ryerson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Ryerson

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

