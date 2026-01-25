Insider Selling: The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $44,235.72 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director John Agwunobi sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $44,235.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,278.06. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ENSG opened at $175.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day moving average of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,994,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

