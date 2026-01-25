NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$17.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. CIBC cut shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.04 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

TSE NVA opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.44 and a twelve month high of C$19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.01.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen. It creates the viscosity needed for pipeline transportation. The Wapiti Montney area delivers the largest portion of hydrocarbon production for NuVista.

