Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes $931,000 Position in Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR $CHA

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Chagee during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chagee in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Chagee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chagee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chagee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Chagee Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHA opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Chagee Dividend Announcement

Chagee ( NASDAQ:CHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $450.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.31 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Chagee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chagee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chagee in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chagee in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Chagee Company Profile

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products.

Featured Articles

