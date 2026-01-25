Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1,844.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

