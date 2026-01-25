Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.8571.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aercap

Aercap Stock Up 0.6%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Aercap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aercap in the third quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aercap during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Aercap has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $149.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.46.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aercap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

