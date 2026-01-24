Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Up 34.8% – Should You Buy?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 34.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 4,811,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 436,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. It also holds interest in the San Antonio, the Four Metals, the Canelo, and the Goat Canyon projects located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona; and the San Javier property located in central Sonora, Mexico.

