Maverick Protocol Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,380.37 or 1.00208805 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2023. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,955,680 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 842,955,680.18116381 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.02565623 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $3,221,959.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.