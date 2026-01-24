Mode Trading Down 12.8% This Week (MODE)

Mode (MODE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Mode has a total market capitalization of $937.74 thousand and approximately $183.24 thousand worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mode has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mode token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mode

Mode’s launch date was May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official website is www.mode.network. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00037385 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $175,384.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars.

