CyberConnect Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and $19.88 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,976,450 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 58,852,050 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 0.76889009 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $12,910,226.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

