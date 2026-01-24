Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $730.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.3%

CAT traded down $21.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $626.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $655.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.