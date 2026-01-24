Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 363.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 26,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,818,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,256.61. This represents a 33.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $126.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The company had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

