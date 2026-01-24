Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

