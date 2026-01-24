Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $890.80 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $496.60 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $890.80 or 0.00996557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

