SLB Limited (SLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a 3.5% increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

SLB has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SLB has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLB to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

SLB Trading Down 0.7%

SLB stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. SLB has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. SLB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLB will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Company Profile

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

