SLB Limited (SLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a 3.5% increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
SLB has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SLB has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLB to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.
SLB Trading Down 0.7%
SLB stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. SLB has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
SLB News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raised dividend and shareholder returns — SLB increased its quarterly dividend to $0.295 (3.5% raise) and said it plans to return more than $4 billion to shareholders in 2026, supporting income-seeking investors and signaling confidence in cash generation. SLB Raises Dividend 3.5%; Aims to Return More Than $4 Billion to Holders
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue and EPS modestly beat expectations — Q4 revenue (~$9.74–9.75B) topped estimates and reported EPS ($0.78) beat the consensus of $0.74, showing demand gains in Digital and Production Systems that helped offset weaker areas. SLB Q4 earnings / MarketBeat
- Positive Sentiment: Venezuela growth optionality — Management says SLB can rapidly scale operations in Venezuela if licensing and compliance permit, opening a potentially large incremental market over time. Investors view this as a material upside contingent on geopolitics/regulatory approvals. SLB is poised to rapidly increase activities in Venezuela
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price targets remain constructive but mixed — multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings with a median target near $52, providing support but also showing a range of views. QuiverQuant analyst/target roundup
- Neutral Sentiment: More color available from the earnings call transcript — analysts and management discuss ChampionX integration, regional recovery and margin dynamics; useful for investors assessing guidance and segment trends. SLB Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash-flow weakness — despite top-line growth, gross profit, operating profit and cash from operations declined year?over?year, and operating margin fell, raising questions about near-term earnings sustainability. That pressure helps explain cautious selling. Schlumberger Q4 results and cash/margin details
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted — recent filings show several insider sales, which can weigh on sentiment even if not unusual at large firms. QuiverQuant insider activity
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction reflects mixed messaging — some outlets highlighted sliding profit/revenue dynamics and regional struggles that management says are improving, producing short-term volatility. TipRanks: SLB earnings reaction
SLB Company Profile
SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.
SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.
