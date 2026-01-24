Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 3,900 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $55,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 1,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $206.04 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $198.50 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.10. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,788 shares of company stock worth $3,018,961 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

About Progressive

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.