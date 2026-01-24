Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $135.11 thousand and $0.27 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,419.25 or 0.99892713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.01102735 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars.

