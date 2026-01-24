Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.14 Billion

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $6.14 billion and approximately $399.85 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $372.11 or 0.00415689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,498,831 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

