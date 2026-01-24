EOS Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. EOS has a market capitalization of $180.97 million and approximately $670.16 thousand worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000738 BTC.
About EOS
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,275,453 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
