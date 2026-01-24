EOS Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. EOS has a market capitalization of $180.97 million and approximately $670.16 thousand worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000738 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,275,453 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.