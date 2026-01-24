Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 20.1% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 20.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.04 and last traded at GBX 83.20. 10,532,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 2,447,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30.

Volume and technicals: FXPO saw substantially above?average volume while the share price sits above the 50?day (GBX 69.60) and 200?day (GBX 58.53) moving averages — a short?term bullish technical setup that likely attracted buyers.

Balance?sheet strength: Ferrexpo shows healthy liquidity ratios (quick ratio ~2.20, current ratio ~2.11) and modest leverage (debt/equity ~0.33), which reduces financial stress risk and can support investor confidence in cyclical downturns.

Valuation and market size: The company's market cap (~£476m) and negative PE reflect ongoing losses or unusual earnings dynamics; these metrics make FXPO more of a speculative/cyclical play rather than a stable income story.

Price range and momentum context: FXPO's 12?month range (GBX 41.30–115) shows high volatility — while current positioning above moving averages is constructive, the stock has wide historical swings that can work both ways.

Commodity and geopolitical exposure: Ferrexpo's earnings are sensitive to iron?ore prices and regional/geopolitical risks affecting production or logistics; adverse moves in commodity markets or disruption to supply chains would pressure revenue and the share price.

Earnings and profitability: The negative PE and PEG ratios signal the company is not currently producing consistent profits, which increases sensitivity to commodity cycles and investor sentiment — bad news on volumes or prices could quickly reverse gains.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 53.

Ferrexpo Stock Up 3.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.76. The company has a market cap of £476.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

