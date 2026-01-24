VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.6050, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.1599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,594,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,879 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 738,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 352,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 997,627.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 329,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,417,000 after buying an additional 326,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,275,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

