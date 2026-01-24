VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.6050, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.1599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
