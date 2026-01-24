Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 8,165 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 127.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOOD opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,549,893.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,878,425 shares of company stock worth $358,332,025 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

