Strs Ohio Has $33.32 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.18.

NYSE:UNP opened at $229.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day moving average is $226.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

