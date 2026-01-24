Contrasting Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Legacy Education Alliance”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $426.56 million 1.46 $3.03 million $0.93 38.63 Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 N/A -$2.62 million ($0.07) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. Legacy Education Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowman Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.83%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 3.33% 6.30% 3.03% Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Legacy Education Alliance on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

